Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Rises By 641.7%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 641.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. AmeraMex International had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

