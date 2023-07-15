Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land to a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.76) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.40) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.50) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 458.75 ($5.90).

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 325.90 ($4.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.88, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 339.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 388.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.72).

British Land Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at British Land

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s payout ratio is -2,017.54%.

In related news, insider Simon Carter acquired 16,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,936.73 ($77,108.88). In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.41), for a total value of £71,518.93 ($92,009.43). Also, insider Simon Carter bought 16,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,936.73 ($77,108.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,486 shares of company stock worth $19,467,301 and have sold 48,380 shares worth $15,660,565. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.