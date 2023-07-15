Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.47

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.47 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.46). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.25), with a volume of 117,715 shares.

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £116.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.27.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Shoe Zone’s payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers product through stores and shoezone.com, a Website. Shoe Zone plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.