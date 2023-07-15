Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,851. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

