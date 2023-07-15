Shentu 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $56.73 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002019 BTC on major exchanges.



Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 122,209,709 coins and its circulating supply is 92,680,005 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

