Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.73

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

