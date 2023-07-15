Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stake Lessened by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.05% of Shake Shack worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 206.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

