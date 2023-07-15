SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeqLL

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeqLL stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.56% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeqLL Price Performance

Shares of SQL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.43. 269,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,935. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL ( NASDAQ:SQL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.

