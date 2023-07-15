Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 423.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $451.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $453.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

