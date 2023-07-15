SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.06.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

