Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Critical Analysis

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Analog Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Analog Devices $12.01 billion 8.01 $2.75 billion $7.06 27.19

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International N/A N/A N/A Analog Devices 28.16% 15.27% 11.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Analog Devices 0 4 17 0 2.81

Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $208.04, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Analog Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

