Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Shares Down 16.7%

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 132,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 45,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Select Sands Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of C$7.39 million for the quarter.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

