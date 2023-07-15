Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Select Sands Stock Performance

SLSDF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 42,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,433. Select Sands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

