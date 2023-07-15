Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

Shares of SGAMY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 4,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $889.72 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, and develops and sell amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

