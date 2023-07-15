SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,842. SEEK has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.