Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 1,204.6% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNFCA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.75. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

