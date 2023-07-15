SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in United Rentals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.69.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $445.45 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.20 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

