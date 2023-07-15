SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,520 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

