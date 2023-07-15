SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.