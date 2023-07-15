SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $306,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $7,650,915. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

NYSE:SQ opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

