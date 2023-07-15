SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,852 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,354 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

