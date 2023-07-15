SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,210 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,306,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,010 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,099,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.