SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

TMUS opened at $139.68 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

