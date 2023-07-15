SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $888.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

