SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.80%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

