SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,900,000 after buying an additional 660,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $143.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.