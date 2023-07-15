Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Trimmed by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,006 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 124,473 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 7.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.28% of SEA worth $138,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of SE stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

