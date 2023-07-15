SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.15

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 6991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.
SBI Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.
SBI Company Profile
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBI
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.