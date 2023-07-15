Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Short Interest Up 193.0% in June

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 193.0% from the June 15th total of 723,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Savara Trading Down 4.8 %

SVRA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 428,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 23.90 and a current ratio of 23.90. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Savara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,151,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,923.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,151,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,923.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 37,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $97,636.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,201,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,003.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 93,624 shares of company stock worth $244,681 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 7.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 773,125 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 1,796,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter worth about $1,887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 948,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 82,009 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.