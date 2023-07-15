Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 492,798 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $70,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $308.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

