Sapphire Price Hits $0.0167 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $3,192.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.41 or 0.06370433 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00032019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,405,840,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,206,204 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.