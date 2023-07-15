Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sanlam Stock Performance

SLLDY stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.27. 8,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,324. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.21.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Sanlam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.