Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Sanlam Stock Performance
SLLDY stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.27. 8,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,324. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.21.
Sanlam Company Profile
