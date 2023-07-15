Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Trading Up 2.5%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 2,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

