Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 664.3% in June

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 664.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sands China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,135. Sands China has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

