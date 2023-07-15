Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Sanara MedTech Stock Performance
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 18.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 138.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sanara MedTech Company Profile
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
