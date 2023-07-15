Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 368.4% in June

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 368.4% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

Shares of SMSEY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 4,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

