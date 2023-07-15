SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Update

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 132,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of SAI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,141,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. SAI.TECH Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

