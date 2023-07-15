Safe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.90 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $108.90 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00017246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00247285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.24843922 USD and is down -39.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

