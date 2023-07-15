Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.83

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and traded as high as $43.00. Ryerson shares last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 214,447 shares.

RYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ryerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

In other Ryerson news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 85,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

