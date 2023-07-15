Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Trading 2.2% Higher

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $11.66. 4,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Rose Hill Acquisition Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rose Hill Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Rose Hill Acquisition

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

