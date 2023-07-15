Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.87) to GBX 156 ($2.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 145.90 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,045.05 ($15,496.01). In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £12,045.05 ($15,496.01). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 6,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.04 ($12,762.18). Insiders acquired a total of 16,596 shares of company stock worth $2,560,205 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

