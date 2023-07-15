Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.20 ($1.53).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.87) to GBX 156 ($2.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 145.90 ($1.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,066.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.