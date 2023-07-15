Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $5.90. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 4,528,180 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

