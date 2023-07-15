Robert W. Baird Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $360.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.04.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

