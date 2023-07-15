Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,537.63 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $861,087.52 and $10,537.63 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,331.19 or 0.99993989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

