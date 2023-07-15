Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.65

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.65 and traded as low as C$34.00. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$34.25, with a volume of 3,455 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$375.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

