Reviewing MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MediaAlpha and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $161.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.92%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million 1.35 -$57.67 million ($1.42) -6.87 Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.94 billion 3.33 $539.10 million $4.66 36.05

This table compares MediaAlpha and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.33% 40.29% 9.36%

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats MediaAlpha on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

