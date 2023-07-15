Reviewing EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) & Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. EastGroup Properties pays out 129.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 233.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 4 6 0 2.60 Omega Healthcare Investors 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EastGroup Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus price target of $178.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.94%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $30.56, suggesting a potential downside of 5.25%. Given EastGroup Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 32.86% 8.40% 4.20% Omega Healthcare Investors 32.26% 7.13% 2.90%

Volatility and Risk

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Omega Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 16.59 $186.18 million $3.87 47.93 Omega Healthcare Investors $878.24 million 8.61 $426.93 million $1.15 28.04

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 57.1 million square feet.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.