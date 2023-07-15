Reviewing Constellation Software (CNSWF) and Its Competitors

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) is one of 303 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Constellation Software to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $6.62 billion $513.00 million 84.97 Constellation Software Competitors $653.37 million -$56.75 million 390.39

Profitability

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Constellation Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Constellation Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.15% 60.04% 13.63% Constellation Software Competitors -27.94% -233.24% -6.04%

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Constellation Software and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Constellation Software Competitors 394 1779 4290 28 2.61

Constellation Software presently has a consensus price target of $2,960.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.22%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Constellation Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 66.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Constellation Software beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. It serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.