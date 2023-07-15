Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will earn ($3.61) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

