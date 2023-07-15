Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.51 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $82.51 million and $684,926.33 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,306.03 or 1.00044399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08289412 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,488,464.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.